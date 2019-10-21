China and South Korea are expected to resume their vice-ministerial strategic defence dialogue after a five year break. Photo: Reuters
China and South Korea set to restart annual defence talks after five-year break
- Vice-ministerial meeting was last held in 2014 as Seoul agreed to the deployment of a US anti-missile system
A previous protest by South Korean university students. Photo: EPA-EFE
University students scale wall of US embassy in Seoul in protest against American troops in South Korea
- Police arrested more than a dozen protesters on Friday after they were seen using extension ladders to scale the walls of the secure embassy and consulate
