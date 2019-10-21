Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China and South Korea are expected to resume their vice-ministerial strategic defence dialogue after a five year break. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China and South Korea set to restart annual defence talks after five-year break

  • Vice-ministerial meeting was last held in 2014 as Seoul agreed to the deployment of a US anti-missile system
Topic |   South Korea
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 5:00pm, 21 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

China and South Korea are expected to resume their vice-ministerial strategic defence dialogue after a five year break. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
A previous protest by South Korean university students. Photo: EPA-EFE
East Asia

University students scale wall of US embassy in Seoul in protest against American troops in South Korea

  • Police arrested more than a dozen protesters on Friday after they were seen using extension ladders to scale the walls of the secure embassy and consulate
Topic |   South Korea
The Washington Post

The Washington Post  

Updated: 6:58am, 20 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A previous protest by South Korean university students. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.