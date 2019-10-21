Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China wants permission from Geneva, Switzerland-based WTO to levy US$2.4 billion in annual sanctions against the US. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China seeks US$2.4 billion sanctions against US for not complying with WTO ruling on Obama era tariffs

  • Beijing says Washington ignored dispute body’s ruling on 2012 appeal
  • US investigations led to tariffs on exports China valued at US$7.3 billion
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:41pm, 21 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

China wants permission from Geneva, Switzerland-based WTO to levy US$2.4 billion in annual sanctions against the US. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.