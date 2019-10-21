China wants permission from Geneva, Switzerland-based WTO to levy US$2.4 billion in annual sanctions against the US. Photo: Reuters
China seeks US$2.4 billion sanctions against US for not complying with WTO ruling on Obama era tariffs
- Beijing says Washington ignored dispute body’s ruling on 2012 appeal
- US investigations led to tariffs on exports China valued at US$7.3 billion
Topic | US-China trade war
