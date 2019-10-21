Riot police on the streets of Barcelona last week. Photo: Reuters
China accuses West of double standards over Hong Kong protests after disorder in streets of Barcelona and London
- Foreign ministry says politicians and media that support violence will see their stance backfire
- Supporters of Catalan independence have copied tactics from Hong Kong protests and clashed with police after the jailing of separatist leaders
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Defence Minister Wei Fenghe delivers his speech at the Xiangshan Forum on Monday. Photo: Reuters
US is instigating colour revolutions, China’s Defence Minister Wei Fenghe says
- Washington uses ‘big sticks’ such as sanctions to bully countries, he says, days after US’ Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act moved closer to becoming law
- But Wei’s speech is less hawkish than one he made at the same security forum last year
