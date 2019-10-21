Turkish troops are deployed in Syria’s northern region of Manbij in mid-October. Photo: AP
Turkey hits back at China’s call to stop military action in Syria
- Turkish ambassador Emin Onen urges Beijing to stand with Ankara to fight terrorism
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman during his visit to the Middle East this week. Photo: Reuters
China poised but not rushing to follow Russia plan for Middle East as Donald Trump’s administration leaves vacuum by rushing out of Syria
- As US influence wanes in the region President Vladimir Putin is moving in with multilateral security plans
- Beijing has welcomed Russian proposals but will be wary of signing on too quickly
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman during his visit to the Middle East this week. Photo: Reuters