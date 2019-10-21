Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Turkish troops are deployed in Syria’s northern region of Manbij in mid-October. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Turkey hits back at China’s call to stop military action in Syria

  • Turkish ambassador Emin Onen urges Beijing to stand with Ankara to fight terrorism
Topic |   Turkey
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 10:15pm, 21 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Turkish troops are deployed in Syria’s northern region of Manbij in mid-October. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman during his visit to the Middle East this week. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China poised but not rushing to follow Russia plan for Middle East as Donald Trump’s administration leaves vacuum by rushing out of Syria

  • As US influence wanes in the region President Vladimir Putin is moving in with multilateral security plans
  • Beijing has welcomed Russian proposals but will be wary of signing on too quickly
Topic |   Russia
Simone McCarthy

Simone McCarthy  

Updated: 10:00pm, 19 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to Saudi Arabia’s King Salman during his visit to the Middle East this week. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.