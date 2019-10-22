Chinese Foreign Vice-Minister Le Yucheng tells Xiangshan Forum delegates the world wants China and the US to settle their differences. Photo: Reuters
World wants Beijing and Washington to get on and resolve their differences, says top Chinese diplomat
- Chinese foreign vice-minister tells delegates at Xiangshan military forum cooperation must replace rivalry
- Le Yucheng says US tariffs on Chinese goods ‘would not work’
The US delegation is set to face criticism over Washington’s decision to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: AFP
US delegates at Beijing security forum set to face tough time over stance on Hong Kong, ‘provocation’ in South China Sea
- Senior PLA figures expected to use Xiangshan Forum to take aim at US representatives over Washington’s ‘meddling’ in China’s internal affairs, member of Chinese delegation says
- But hosts may also have to face difficult questions from concerned investors over handling of protests in Hong Kong
