China, the US and Russia are competing to harness AI in all areas of the military. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Xiangshan Forum in Beijing asks whether military AI will make war more acceptable

  • If robots replace people in combat it will prevent human casualties, but also make war easier, retired Chinese major general says
  • Artificial intelligence is also widening the technological gap between powerful nations and the rest of the world, academic says
Topic |   China military
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 10:45pm, 22 Oct, 2019

Defence Minister Wei Fenghe delivers his speech at the Xiangshan Forum on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Military

US is instigating colour revolutions, China’s Defence Minister Wei Fenghe says

  • Washington uses ‘big sticks’ such as sanctions to bully countries, he says, days after US’ Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act moved closer to becoming law
  • But Wei’s speech is less hawkish than one he made at the same security forum last year
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 11:53pm, 21 Oct, 2019

