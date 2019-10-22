China, the US and Russia are competing to harness AI in all areas of the military. Photo: Xinhua
Xiangshan Forum in Beijing asks whether military AI will make war more acceptable
- If robots replace people in combat it will prevent human casualties, but also make war easier, retired Chinese major general says
- Artificial intelligence is also widening the technological gap between powerful nations and the rest of the world, academic says
Topic | China military
China, the US and Russia are competing to harness AI in all areas of the military. Photo: Xinhua
Defence Minister Wei Fenghe delivers his speech at the Xiangshan Forum on Monday. Photo: Reuters
US is instigating colour revolutions, China’s Defence Minister Wei Fenghe says
- Washington uses ‘big sticks’ such as sanctions to bully countries, he says, days after US’ Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act moved closer to becoming law
- But Wei’s speech is less hawkish than one he made at the same security forum last year
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Defence Minister Wei Fenghe delivers his speech at the Xiangshan Forum on Monday. Photo: Reuters