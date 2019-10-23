Channels

US Senator Kamala Harris, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, campaigning in South Carolina on Saturday. Photo: The Augusta Chronicle via AP
Diplomacy

Three more US senators back Hong Kong pro-democracy bill, including presidential candidate Kamala Harris

  • Kamala Harris, a Democrat, joined nearly a third of her Senate colleagues in cosponsoring the legislation, which has already passed in the US House
  • The proposed law would place economic sanctions on people the US deem to have violated the terms of Hong Kong’s autonomy from mainland China
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jodi Xu Klein

Jodi Xu Klein  

Updated: 1:09am, 23 Oct, 2019


A man waves an American flag at a protest rally in Hong Kong on Monday as demonstrators called on US lawmakers to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong

US House okays Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act as Beijing strongly condemns move

  • The bill will require the US to determine if political developments in Hong Kong justify changing the city’s treatment as a separate trading entity
  • Beijing accuses US lawmakers of ‘political plot’ to hold China back, Hong Kong officials express regret over passage of act
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 11:10pm, 16 Oct, 2019

A man waves an American flag at a protest rally in Hong Kong on Monday as demonstrators called on US lawmakers to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019. Photo: AFP
