US Senator Kamala Harris, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, campaigning in South Carolina on Saturday. Photo: The Augusta Chronicle via AP
Three more US senators back Hong Kong pro-democracy bill, including presidential candidate Kamala Harris
- Kamala Harris, a Democrat, joined nearly a third of her Senate colleagues in cosponsoring the legislation, which has already passed in the US House
- The proposed law would place economic sanctions on people the US deem to have violated the terms of Hong Kong’s autonomy from mainland China
Topic | Hong Kong protests
US Senator Kamala Harris, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, campaigning in South Carolina on Saturday. Photo: The Augusta Chronicle via AP
A man waves an American flag at a protest rally in Hong Kong on Monday as demonstrators called on US lawmakers to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019. Photo: AFP
US House okays Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act as Beijing strongly condemns move
- The bill will require the US to determine if political developments in Hong Kong justify changing the city’s treatment as a separate trading entity
- Beijing accuses US lawmakers of ‘political plot’ to hold China back, Hong Kong officials express regret over passage of act
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A man waves an American flag at a protest rally in Hong Kong on Monday as demonstrators called on US lawmakers to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019. Photo: AFP