Peter Navarro, director of the National Trade Council, in Washington this month. Photo: Zach Gibson/Bloomberg
China says Peter Navarro’s fictional source shows that US makes ‘policies based on lies’
- Beijing connects a White House adviser’s fake expert in his 2011 book to a Mike Pompeo comment about the CIA’s lying and cheating
- Seizing on Navarro’s made-up book source as evidence that the US smears China ‘without scruple’
Topic | US-China relations
Peter Navarro, whose anti-China book will now carry a publisher’s warning that it contains at least one fake source. Photo: Bloomberg
‘Fiction’ warning slapped on anti-China book by Trump adviser Peter Navarro, as ‘Death by China’ source revealed to be author’s pseudonym
- Publisher issues alert after fake quote controversy engulfs president’s ‘China muse’
- Book came under renewed scrutiny following report that one of its sources does not exist
Topic | Donald Trump
