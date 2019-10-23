Channels

Peter Navarro, director of the National Trade Council, in Washington this month. Photo: Zach Gibson/Bloomberg
Diplomacy

China says Peter Navarro’s fictional source shows that US makes ‘policies based on lies’

  • Beijing connects a White House adviser’s fake expert in his 2011 book to a Mike Pompeo comment about the CIA’s lying and cheating
  • Seizing on Navarro’s made-up book source as evidence that the US smears China ‘without scruple’
Topic |   US-China relations
Robert Delaney

Updated: 2:16am, 23 Oct, 2019

Peter Navarro, whose anti-China book will now carry a publisher’s warning that it contains at least one fake source. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

‘Fiction’ warning slapped on anti-China book by Trump adviser Peter Navarro, as ‘Death by China’ source revealed to be author’s pseudonym

  • Publisher issues alert after fake quote controversy engulfs president’s ‘China muse’
  • Book came under renewed scrutiny following report that one of its sources does not exist
Topic |   Donald Trump
SCMP

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 2:43am, 19 Oct, 2019

