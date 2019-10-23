Channels

Members of the Taliban delegation arriving for previous talks in Moscow. A fresh round of intra-Afghan peace talks are planned to be held in China next week. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China steps in to revive Afghanistan peace talks

  • Meeting of rivals will take place next week in first talks since US negotiations with Taliban broke down in September
Topic |   Afghanistan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:11pm, 23 Oct, 2019

Members of the Taliban delegation arriving for previous talks in Moscow. A fresh round of intra-Afghan peace talks are planned to be held in China next week. Photo: AP
President Donald Trump said talks between US diplomats and the Taliban were “dead”. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

China urges US to continue to engage with Taliban after talks in Beijing as conflict continues in Afghanistan

  • Beijing says it remains committed to peace process in Afghanistan and will ‘play constructive role’, after delegation meets special Chinese representative
  • It comes after US President Donald Trump called off negotiations with insurgent group earlier this month
Topic |   Afghanistan
Catherine Wong

Catherine Wong  

Updated: 1:53am, 24 Sep, 2019

President Donald Trump said talks between US diplomats and the Taliban were “dead”. Photo: AP
