China’s space programme is one of the world’s largest, but its representatives were unable to attend the event in Washington this week. Photo: Xinhua
China hits out at US after delegates miss major space conference in Washington because of ‘weaponised’ visa system
- Representatives from one of the world’s biggest space programmes fail to attend the International Astronautical Conference in US capital
- Beijing accuses America of disrupting normal exchanges and collaboration between countries by denying or delaying visas
Topic | US-China relations
