President Jair Bolsonaro pictured at a banquet at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday. He will start his visit to China on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg, Brazil's president, arrives for the banquet after the enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Japan completed the months-long coronation of Emperor Naruhito in an elaborate ceremony in Tokyo, as assembled global royalty and political leaders looked on. Photographer: Pierre Emmanuel Deletree/SIPA/Bloomberg
China-basher or bridge builder? What can we expect when Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro visits Beijing?
- Economic interests may force populist leader to adopt a more pragmatic tone when he visits his country’s largest trading partner
- Beijing’s best-case scenario would see Brazil signing up the Belt and Road Initiative, while Bolsonaro will look to protect future agriculture sales
