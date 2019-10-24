Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

President Jair Bolsonaro pictured at a banquet at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday. He will start his visit to China on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg, Brazil's president, arrives for the banquet after the enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Japan completed the months-long coronation of Emperor Naruhito in an elaborate ceremony in Tokyo, as assembled global royalty and political leaders looked on. Photographer: Pierre Emmanuel Deletree/SIPA/Bloomberg
Diplomacy

China-basher or bridge builder? What can we expect when Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro visits Beijing?

  • Economic interests may force populist leader to adopt a more pragmatic tone when he visits his country’s largest trading partner
  • Beijing’s best-case scenario would see Brazil signing up the Belt and Road Initiative, while Bolsonaro will look to protect future agriculture sales
Topic |   Brazil
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 7:30am, 24 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

President Jair Bolsonaro pictured at a banquet at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday. He will start his visit to China on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg, Brazil's president, arrives for the banquet after the enthronement ceremony at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Japan completed the months-long coronation of Emperor Naruhito in an elaborate ceremony in Tokyo, as assembled global royalty and political leaders looked on. Photographer: Pierre Emmanuel Deletree/SIPA/Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.