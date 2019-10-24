Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, left, and US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad toast at an event commemorating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and China in January. Beijing has protested new Washington requirements about diplomats’ visits in the US. Photo: AP
‘Preposterous’: China's protests over new US diplomatic rules fall on deaf ears
- Chinese envoys must now give State Department five days’ advance notice of visits to state and local officials or research or educational institutions
- Beijing contends move violates Vienna Convention but is powerless to challenge it, an international law expert says
Topic | US-China relations
Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, left, and US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad toast at an event commemorating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and China in January. Beijing has protested new Washington requirements about diplomats’ visits in the US. Photo: AP
China’s space programme is one of the world’s largest, but its representatives were unable to attend the event in Washington this week. Photo: Xinhua
China hits out at US after delegates miss major space conference in Washington because of ‘weaponised’ visa system
- Representatives from one of the world’s biggest space programmes fail to attend the International Astronautical Conference in US capital
- Beijing accuses America of disrupting normal exchanges and collaboration between countries by denying or delaying visas
Topic | US-China relations
China’s space programme is one of the world’s largest, but its representatives were unable to attend the event in Washington this week. Photo: Xinhua