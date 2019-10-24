Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, left, and US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad toast at an event commemorating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and China in January. Beijing has protested new Washington requirements about diplomats’ visits in the US. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

‘Preposterous’: China's protests over new US diplomatic rules fall on deaf ears

  • Chinese envoys must now give State Department five days’ advance notice of visits to state and local officials or research or educational institutions
  • Beijing contends move violates Vienna Convention but is powerless to challenge it, an international law expert says
Topic |   US-China relations
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 5:54am, 24 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan, left, and US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad toast at an event commemorating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the United States and China in January. Beijing has protested new Washington requirements about diplomats’ visits in the US. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
China’s space programme is one of the world’s largest, but its representatives were unable to attend the event in Washington this week. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China hits out at US after delegates miss major space conference in Washington because of ‘weaponised’ visa system

  • Representatives from one of the world’s biggest space programmes fail to attend the International Astronautical Conference in US capital
  • Beijing accuses America of disrupting normal exchanges and collaboration between countries by denying or delaying visas
Topic |   US-China relations
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 12:40am, 24 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s space programme is one of the world’s largest, but its representatives were unable to attend the event in Washington this week. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.