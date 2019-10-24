Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer, shown in an undated photo, said on Wednesday that the US would need an “all of government” response to China’s challenge. Photo: Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer/Facebook
Diplomacy

US Navy secretary says countering China will require ‘all of government’ response

  • Richard Spencer says that approach also includes a larger reliance on US allies in the Indo-Pacific region
Topic |   South China Sea
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 7:03am, 24 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer, shown in an undated photo, said on Wednesday that the US would need an “all of government” response to China’s challenge. Photo: Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer/Facebook
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.