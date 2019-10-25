Luis Schmidt, Chile’s Ambassador to China, says that when Apec meets in Santiago, the US and China will make a deal. Photo: Simon Song
Chile’s ambassador to Beijing says world will look for US-China trade deal at Apec summit in Santiago
- Luis Schmidt says that when Chile hosts Apec leaders next month, China’s Xi Jinping and US’ Donald Trump will hold the key to improving global economy
Topic | US-China relations
Luis Schmidt, Chile’s Ambassador to China, says that when Apec meets in Santiago, the US and China will make a deal. Photo: Simon Song