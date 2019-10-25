Channels

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare meets Chinese leaders in Beijing this month. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Solomon Islands government says China’s island lease is unlawful

  • Deal between province and China Sam Enterprise Group made public soon after the Pacific nation switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing
  • It purportedly gives the Chinese conglomerate rights to build infrastructure on several islands
Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:41am, 25 Oct, 2019

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. Photo: AFP
Australasia

Chinese firm will lease part of Solomon Islands after Taiwan ties severed

  • Tulagi island, which has a natural deep water harbour, will be leased by the China Sam Group
  • The deal mentions developing a refinery on the island, but its potential for dual use as military base will concern the US and Australia
Topic |   Pacific nations
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:16pm, 17 Oct, 2019

