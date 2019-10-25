Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare meets Chinese leaders in Beijing this month. Photo: Reuters
Solomon Islands government says China’s island lease is unlawful
- Deal between province and China Sam Enterprise Group made public soon after the Pacific nation switched diplomatic ties from Taiwan to Beijing
- It purportedly gives the Chinese conglomerate rights to build infrastructure on several islands
Chinese firm will lease part of Solomon Islands after Taiwan ties severed
- Tulagi island, which has a natural deep water harbour, will be leased by the China Sam Group
- The deal mentions developing a refinery on the island, but its potential for dual use as military base will concern the US and Australia
