British police said that 11 of the 39 bodies found inside a shipping container had been taken for postmortem examinations. Photo: AFP
Chinese embassy ‘yet to confirm nationality’ of Essex container victims as 11 bodies taken for postmortem examinations
- Officials working with British police to identify the 39 people found dead in a shipping container in eastern England on Wednesday, mission says
- China’s state-owned tabloid Global Times says British ‘should be held responsible for this tragedy’
Topic | China Society
British police said that 11 of the 39 bodies found inside a shipping container had been taken for postmortem examinations. Photo: AFP
The discovery was described as an “unimaginable tragedy” by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters
British police confirm 39 Essex truck victims were all Chinese nationals as human trafficking probe begins
- Victims may have frozen to death as they were locked for more than 10 hours in temperatures as low as -25 Celsius in refrigerated container from Belgium
- Three properties in Northern Ireland raided as police seek to identify organised crime groups behind worst human smuggling tragedy in UK in two decades
Topic | Britain
The discovery was described as an “unimaginable tragedy” by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters