British police said that 11 of the 39 bodies found inside a shipping container had been taken for postmortem examinations. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Chinese embassy ‘yet to confirm nationality’ of Essex container victims as 11 bodies taken for postmortem examinations

  • Officials working with British police to identify the 39 people found dead in a shipping container in eastern England on Wednesday, mission says
  • China’s state-owned tabloid Global Times says British ‘should be held responsible for this tragedy’
Topic |   China Society
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 3:54pm, 25 Oct, 2019

The discovery was described as an “unimaginable tragedy” by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters
World

British police confirm 39 Essex truck victims were all Chinese nationals as human trafficking probe begins

  • Victims may have frozen to death as they were locked for more than 10 hours in temperatures as low as -25 Celsius in refrigerated container from Belgium
  • Three properties in Northern Ireland raided as police seek to identify organised crime groups behind worst human smuggling tragedy in UK in two decades
Topic |   Britain
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 4:38am, 25 Oct, 2019

