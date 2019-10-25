Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his EU counterpart Federica Mogherini in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China rejects EU support for ‘universal’ human rights, saying ‘satisfaction of people’ is most important measure
- Differing accounts of meeting reveal gulf as Brussels stresses belief in ‘indivisibility of human rights’ and Beijing cites ‘different approaches’ to the matter
- Hours after Wang Yi and Federica Mogherini meet, China reacts angrily to award of Sakharov prize to jailed Uygur activist Ilham Tohti
China’s foreign ministry had called for Ilham Tohti’s award nomination to be withdrawn. Photo: AP
Jailed Uygur dissident Ilham Tohti wins top European human rights prize
- Economist has been serving a life sentence in China since 2014 on separatism-related charges
- Before his arrest he had called on Beijing to ease tensions in Xinjiang
