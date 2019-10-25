Channels

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his EU counterpart Federica Mogherini in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China rejects EU support for ‘universal’ human rights, saying ‘satisfaction of people’ is most important measure

  • Differing accounts of meeting reveal gulf as Brussels stresses belief in ‘indivisibility of human rights’ and Beijing cites ‘different approaches’ to the matter
  • Hours after Wang Yi and Federica Mogherini meet, China reacts angrily to award of Sakharov prize to jailed Uygur activist Ilham Tohti
Topic |   China-EU relations
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 10:23pm, 25 Oct, 2019

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met his EU counterpart Federica Mogherini in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s foreign ministry had called for Ilham Tohti’s award nomination to be withdrawn. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Jailed Uygur dissident Ilham Tohti wins top European human rights prize

  • Economist has been serving a life sentence in China since 2014 on separatism-related charges
  • Before his arrest he had called on Beijing to ease tensions in Xinjiang
Topic |   Xinjiang
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 1:30am, 1 Oct, 2019

China's foreign ministry had called for Ilham Tohti's award nomination to be withdrawn. Photo: AP
