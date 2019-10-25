The Haiyang Dizhi 8 was close to Macau as of Friday afternoon, according to the MarineTraffic maritime information service. Photo: Weibo
Chinese survey ship involved in South China Sea stand-off with Vietnam back home, tracker says
- Haiyang Dizhi 8 in waters close to Macau as of 4pm Friday, MarineTraffic reports
- Vessel’s work in disputed waters ‘now complete’, foreign ministry says
Topic | Vietnam
Chinese oil survey ship Haiyang Dizhi 8. Photo: Weibo
Chinese oil survey ship finally leaves Vietnam-controlled waters after months-long stand-off
- Analyst says it is now ‘very likely’ that China will send an oil rig to drill in the area where the Haiyan Dizhi 8 has been conducting seismic surveys
- Beijing claims almost all the energy-rich waters of the South China Sea and says it will not allow ‘even an inch’ to be taken away
