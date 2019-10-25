US Vice-President Mike Pence spoke about US-China relations on Thursday. Photo: AFP
‘Political bias and lies’: China slams US Vice-President Mike Pence over sweeping criticism
- Foreign ministry says Pence is directly trying to undermine the country’s stability and development
- In speech on Thursday, the vice-president denounced China on its human rights record and economic practices
Mike Pence says US ‘stands with’ Hong Kong protesters and calls out Nike and NBA for hypocrisy
- Despite criticising China on many fronts, Pence said the US sought neither to ‘decouple’ with the country nor contain its economic development
- ‘Nike promotes itself as a so-called social justice champion, but when it comes to Hong Kong, it prefers checking its social conscience at the door,’ he said
