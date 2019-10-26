Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The US flag flies over shipping cranes and containers in Long Beach, California, in March. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

US and China ‘close to finalising’ parts of phase one trade deal

  • US Trade Representative’s office says officials ‘made headway on specific issues’ in Friday phone talks, and discussions will ‘go on continuously’
  • Beijing expected to request cancellation of some US tariffs and pledge to step up purchases of US farm products in return
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:27am, 26 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US flag flies over shipping cranes and containers in Long Beach, California, in March. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during trade talks in Washington in October. Photo: Kyodo
China Economy

China, US agree to keep yuan exchange rate stable as part of trade deal, Beijing confirms

  • Chinese economic official confirms trade deal between Washington and Beijing will include currency clause to keep the yuan ‘basically stable’
  • Currency agreement could pave the way for the US to remove its designation of China as a currency manipulator
Topic |   US-China trade war
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 8:00pm, 25 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during trade talks in Washington in October. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.