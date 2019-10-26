The US flag flies over shipping cranes and containers in Long Beach, California, in March. Photo: AFP
US and China ‘close to finalising’ parts of phase one trade deal
- US Trade Representative’s office says officials ‘made headway on specific issues’ in Friday phone talks, and discussions will ‘go on continuously’
- Beijing expected to request cancellation of some US tariffs and pledge to step up purchases of US farm products in return
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during trade talks in Washington in October. Photo: Kyodo
China, US agree to keep yuan exchange rate stable as part of trade deal, Beijing confirms
- Chinese economic official confirms trade deal between Washington and Beijing will include currency clause to keep the yuan ‘basically stable’
- Currency agreement could pave the way for the US to remove its designation of China as a currency manipulator
