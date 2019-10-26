Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte seems to have found an unlikely ally in Beijing. Photo: Kyodo
Filipino children on the roof of a dilapidated government housing project in Manila. Photo: EPA-EFE
As Duterte’s drugs war rages on in the Philippines, nation’s children are paying the price
- Hundreds of youngsters in the slums of Manila are plunging further into poverty as families are torn apart by drug-related killings, new research finds
- Faced with financial hardships, these children are at greater risk of dropping out of school, leaving them prone to exploitation and child labour
Topic | Drugs
