A Chinese official missed out on most of the International Astronautical Congress because of a visa problem. Photo: Nasa
Diplomacy

US denies China’s claim of ‘weaponising’ visa decisions for Washington space meeting

  • Vice-chairman of China’s space administration, Wu Yanhua, misses International Astronautical Congress panel after visa approved too late
  • US ‘rejects Chinese foreign ministry’s unfounded and baseless characterisation of US visa policies’, state department says
Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:15pm, 26 Oct, 2019

China’s space programme is one of the world’s largest, but its representatives were unable to attend the event in Washington this week. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China hits out at US after delegates miss major space conference in Washington because of ‘weaponised’ visa system

  • Representatives from one of the world’s biggest space programmes fail to attend the International Astronautical Conference in US capital
  • Beijing accuses America of disrupting normal exchanges and collaboration between countries by denying or delaying visas
Topic |   US-China relations
Wendy Wu

Wendy Wu  

Updated: 4:54pm, 25 Oct, 2019

China’s space programme is one of the world’s largest, but its representatives were unable to attend the event in Washington this week. Photo: Xinhua
