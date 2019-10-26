A Chinese official missed out on most of the International Astronautical Congress because of a visa problem. Photo: Nasa
US denies China’s claim of ‘weaponising’ visa decisions for Washington space meeting
- Vice-chairman of China’s space administration, Wu Yanhua, misses International Astronautical Congress panel after visa approved too late
- US ‘rejects Chinese foreign ministry’s unfounded and baseless characterisation of US visa policies’, state department says
Topic | US-China relations
