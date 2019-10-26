Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China and the US say they are making good progress towards a “phase-one” deal. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China, United States say good progress being made on phase-one deal to end trade war

  • Negotiators have ‘agreed to appropriately resolve the core concerns of both parties’, Xinhua says
  • After agreeing on the ‘easy parts’, the two sides are now ‘warmed up’ for their trickier phase-two negotiations, analyst says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 8:46pm, 26 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

China and the US say they are making good progress towards a “phase-one” deal. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
The US flag flies over shipping cranes and containers in Long Beach, California, in March. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

US and China ‘close to finalising’ parts of phase-one trade deal

  • US trade representative’s office says officials ‘made headway on specific issues’ in Friday phone talks, and discussions will ‘go on continuously’
  • Beijing expected to request cancellation of some US tariffs and pledge to step up purchases of American farm products in return
Topic |   US-China trade war
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 4:57am, 26 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US flag flies over shipping cranes and containers in Long Beach, California, in March. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.