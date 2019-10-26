China and the US say they are making good progress towards a “phase-one” deal. Photo: Reuters
China, United States say good progress being made on phase-one deal to end trade war
- Negotiators have ‘agreed to appropriately resolve the core concerns of both parties’, Xinhua says
- After agreeing on the ‘easy parts’, the two sides are now ‘warmed up’ for their trickier phase-two negotiations, analyst says
Topic | US-China trade war
China and the US say they are making good progress towards a “phase-one” deal. Photo: Reuters
The US flag flies over shipping cranes and containers in Long Beach, California, in March. Photo: AFP
US and China ‘close to finalising’ parts of phase-one trade deal
- US trade representative’s office says officials ‘made headway on specific issues’ in Friday phone talks, and discussions will ‘go on continuously’
- Beijing expected to request cancellation of some US tariffs and pledge to step up purchases of American farm products in return
Topic | US-China trade war
The US flag flies over shipping cranes and containers in Long Beach, California, in March. Photo: AFP