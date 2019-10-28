Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Chinese visitor takes pictures of Washington t-shirts at a tourism kiosk in the US capital. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US travel industry steps up efforts to win back Chinese tourism business lost to trade war

  • States and cities making big effort to attract affluent Chinese visitors and their spending power back to US shores
  • Tourism officials say tariff war between Washington and Beijing is doing damage to their industry
Topic |   US-China relations
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:34pm, 28 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Chinese visitor takes pictures of Washington t-shirts at a tourism kiosk in the US capital. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese tourists take photos in front of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Reuters
Economics

Japan, Thailand and Singapore benefit as Chinese tourists skip Hong Kong over golden week

  • The likes of Saudi Arabia also saw an upswing in travellers from the mainland after the release of its new visa programme
  • But fewer Chinese tourists went abroad this year, with a 15 per cent drop from 2018 attributed to more opting to visit local historical sites
Topic |   Golden Week
Crystal Tai

Crystal Tai  

Updated: 12:48pm, 14 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese tourists take photos in front of the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.