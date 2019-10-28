Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen attends a welcome ceremony in St Lucia in July. The Caribbean nation’s ambassador to Taiwan has affirmed ties remain strong. Photo: AP
As Taiwan’s allies dwindle, St Lucia stands firm against China pressure
- Caribbean island’s ambassador to Taipei says diplomatic ties are unlikely to change in the near future
Topic | Taiwan
Representatives of Pacific Island nations, Taiwan and the US were among those attending the first Pacific Islands Dialogue in Taipei on Monday. Photo: AP
US and Taiwan hold forum to shore up support for Taipei in Pacific
- Dialogue held after self-ruled island lost two more diplomatic allies to Beijing last month
- Taiwanese foreign minister says mainland China’s aggression poses threat to region
