Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen attends a welcome ceremony in St Lucia in July. The Caribbean nation's ambassador to Taiwan has affirmed ties remain strong. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

As Taiwan's allies dwindle, St Lucia stands firm against China pressure

  • Caribbean island's ambassador to Taipei says diplomatic ties are unlikely to change in the near future
Topic | Taiwan
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 9:06pm, 28 Oct, 2019

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen attends a welcome ceremony in St Lucia in July. The Caribbean nation’s ambassador to Taiwan has affirmed ties remain strong. Photo: AP
Representatives of Pacific Island nations, Taiwan and the US were among those attending the first Pacific Islands Dialogue in Taipei on Monday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

US and Taiwan hold forum to shore up support for Taipei in Pacific

  • Dialogue held after self-ruled island lost two more diplomatic allies to Beijing last month
  • Taiwanese foreign minister says mainland China's aggression poses threat to region
Topic | Taiwan
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 11:22pm, 7 Oct, 2019

Representatives of Pacific Island nations, Taiwan and the US were among those attending the first Pacific Islands Dialogue in Taipei on Monday. Photo: AP
