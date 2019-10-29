Taliban leaders pictured at an earlier round of talks with the US in Moscow. Photo: AP
US welcomes China’s offer to host talks between Taliban and Afghan government
- Washington joins Russia and Pakistan in backing proposal for meeting in Beijing aimed at paving way towards ‘comprehensive and sustainable peace agreement’
- Chinese proposal to mediate follows Donald Trump’s withdrawal from talks after death of US solider
Topic | US-China relations
Taliban leaders pictured at an earlier round of talks with the US in Moscow. Photo: AP