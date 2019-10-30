White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is seen on a screen as he attends the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Jared Kushner says US and China have come to understanding on trade relationship direction, citing ‘fabulous deal’ with Beijing
- Without going into details of agreement, Trump’s son-in-law and adviser says US president is ‘firm’ and ‘will make decisions he thinks are right’
- Officials from both sides are working to complete text for deal for Trump and Xi Jinping to sign at Apec summit in Chile in November
Any trade deal signed Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at their planned meeting in Chile next month will only amount to a pause in a growing rift, according to Washington experts. Photo: AFP
US-China trade deal at Apec would be temporary pause in ‘a growing storm’, experts say
- ‘The US and China are headed for a prolonged period of open strategic rivalry,’ says Jude Blanchette at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies
- Outstanding issues including Beijing’s likely reluctance to enforce agreements threaten to prevent the two sides from stabilising the relationship, experts say
