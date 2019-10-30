Channels

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is seen on a screen as he attends the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Jared Kushner says US and China have come to understanding on trade relationship direction, citing ‘fabulous deal’ with Beijing

  • Without going into details of agreement, Trump’s son-in-law and adviser says US president is ‘firm’ and ‘will make decisions he thinks are right’
  • Officials from both sides are working to complete text for deal for Trump and Xi Jinping to sign at Apec summit in Chile in November
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:58am, 30 Oct, 2019

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner is seen on a screen as he attends the Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Any trade deal signed Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at their planned meeting in Chile next month will only amount to a pause in a growing rift, according to Washington experts. Photo: AFP
China

US-China trade deal at Apec would be temporary pause in ‘a growing storm’, experts say

  • ‘The US and China are headed for a prolonged period of open strategic rivalry,’ says Jude Blanchette at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies
  • Outstanding issues including Beijing’s likely reluctance to enforce agreements threaten to prevent the two sides from stabilising the relationship, experts say
Topic |   US-China trade war
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 2:53am, 30 Oct, 2019

Any trade deal signed Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at their planned meeting in Chile next month will only amount to a pause in a growing rift, according to Washington experts. Photo: AFP
