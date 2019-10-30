Channels

China refers to its camps in Xinjiang as vocational skills centres. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China says human rights criticism unhelpful for trade talks amid UN push to stop Xinjiang detentions

  • 23 nations including US make joint statement to human rights committee urging respect for rights and end to arbitrary detention of Uygurs
  • Beijing’s UN ambassador Zhang Jun says countries want a trade deal on one hand while casting blame about rights issues on the other
Topic |   US-China relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 10:31am, 30 Oct, 2019

China refers to its camps in Xinjiang as vocational skills centres. Photo: Reuters
Workers walk by the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: Reuters
Politics

China subsidising Xinjiang companies’ use of forced labour, US lawmakers told

  • Apparel is the primary sector affected, and the US is a major recipient of such exports, says a report by the Centre for Strategic and International Studies.
  • Forced labour is becoming an essential part of Beijing’s effort to ‘re-educate’ Muslim minorities in China’s far west, report says
Topic |   Xinjiang
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill  

Updated: 10:06am, 18 Oct, 2019

Workers walk by the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Dabancheng in Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. Photo: Reuters
