Ning Tao, president and partner of Sinovation Ventures, says there is an upside for Chinese investors in China’s tech battles with the US. Photo: Catherine Wong
Tough US immigration policy could be the key to China winning technology race, says top AI investor
- China wants world leadership in artificial intelligence by 2030, and Sinovation says bringing Chinese talent home from US will be part of that effort
- Venture capital firm’s president says there will be more investment in basic science research
Topic | US-China tech war
