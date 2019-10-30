Chilean President Sebastian Pinera is seen on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Chile’s APEC gathering cancelled, throwing Donald Trump and Xi Jinping’s planned trade war accord signing into question
- Trump announced earlier this month that he and Xi would sign ‘phase one’ of a trade war accord at APEC in November
- But unrest in Chile has led to the cancellation of the meeting as well as December’s COP25 UN climate change conference
Topic | US-China relations
Any trade deal signed Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at their planned meeting in Chile next month will only amount to a pause in a growing rift, according to Washington experts. Photo: AFP
US-China trade deal at Apec would be temporary pause in ‘a growing storm’, experts say
- ‘The US and China are headed for a prolonged period of open strategic rivalry,’ says Jude Blanchette at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies
- Outstanding issues including Beijing’s likely reluctance to enforce agreements threaten to prevent the two sides from stabilising the relationship, experts say
Topic | US-China trade war
