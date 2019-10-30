Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera is seen on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Chile’s APEC gathering cancelled, throwing Donald Trump and Xi Jinping’s planned trade war accord signing into question

  • Trump announced earlier this month that he and Xi would sign ‘phase one’ of a trade war accord at APEC in November
  • But unrest in Chile has led to the cancellation of the meeting as well as December’s COP25 UN climate change conference
Topic |   US-China relations
Agencies

Agencies  

Updated: 10:51pm, 30 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera is seen on Saturday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Any trade deal signed Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at their planned meeting in Chile next month will only amount to a pause in a growing rift, according to Washington experts. Photo: AFP
China

US-China trade deal at Apec would be temporary pause in ‘a growing storm’, experts say

  • ‘The US and China are headed for a prolonged period of open strategic rivalry,’ says Jude Blanchette at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies
  • Outstanding issues including Beijing’s likely reluctance to enforce agreements threaten to prevent the two sides from stabilising the relationship, experts say
Topic |   US-China trade war
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 5:32am, 30 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Any trade deal signed Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at their planned meeting in Chile next month will only amount to a pause in a growing rift, according to Washington experts. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.