Song Xinning, a former director of the Confucius Institute in Brussels, denies supporting Chinese intelligence activities in the city. Photo: Doris Liu
Chinese professor accused of spying by Belgium, barred from entering Schengen Area
- Security services in Brussels say Song Xinning, former head of Confucius Institute at Vrije Universiteit Brussel, worked as a recruiter for Chinese intelligence services
- Academic, who has been banned from 26-nation free-travel zone for eight years, says he was contacted by a US envoy who asked him to ‘cooperate’ with the Americans
Topic | China-EU relations
Song Xinning, a former director of the Confucius Institute in Brussels, denies supporting Chinese intelligence activities in the city. Photo: Doris Liu