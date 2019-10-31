Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will not now meet in Santiago next month, but their countries’ trade negotiators will talk on Friday. Photo: AFP
Trade war: China and US to hold phone talks on Friday after Apec setback
- Chile pulls out of hosting Apec summit, at which Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump planned to meet
- Cancellation could allow more time to strike better trade deal, which need not require a presidential summit, observers say
Topic | US-China trade war
Xi and Trump were expected to meet immediately after the Apec summit to sign a “phase one” trade deal. Photo: AFP
Topic | US-China relations
