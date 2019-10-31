Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will not now meet in Santiago next month, but their countries’ trade negotiators will talk on Friday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Trade war: China and US to hold phone talks on Friday after Apec setback

  • Chile pulls out of hosting Apec summit, at which Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump planned to meet
  • Cancellation could allow more time to strike better trade deal, which need not require a presidential summit, observers say
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Kinling Lo  

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 12:50pm, 31 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will not now meet in Santiago next month, but their countries’ trade negotiators will talk on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Xi and Trump were expected to meet immediately after the Apec summit to sign a “phase one” trade deal. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Chile’s Apec gathering cancelled, throwing Donald Trump and Xi Jinping’s planned trade war agreement signing into question

  • Trump announced earlier this month that he and Xi would sign ‘phase one’ of a trade war accord at Apec in November
  • But unrest in Chile has led to the cancellation of the meeting as well as December’s COP25 UN climate change conference
Topic |   US-China relations
SCMP

Robert Delaney  

Lee Jeong-ho  

Mark Magnier  

Updated: 4:18am, 31 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Xi and Trump were expected to meet immediately after the Apec summit to sign a “phase one” trade deal. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.