US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s speech to a right-wing think tank rehashed the Trump administration’s criticisms of China. Photo: AP
US has woken up to how ‘truly hostile’ China is towards Western values, says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
- Conflict with China is result of ‘distorted’ view created by lobbyists and state media, Pompeo says
- Speech to think tank repeats Trump administration’s criticisms and charges against Beijing
Topic | US-China relations
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s speech to a right-wing think tank rehashed the Trump administration’s criticisms of China. Photo: AP
A woman walks in an ethnic Uygur neighbourhood in Aksu in Xinjiang in September. Photo: AFP
Mike Pompeo urges NBA to stand up to China, saying Orwell’s 1984 is ‘coming to life’ in Xinjiang
- Basketball association is facing criticism for backing down in row over Rockets GM Daryl Morey’s tweet supporting Hong Kong protesters
- Comparing situation to Orwell’s dystopian novel, US secretary of state says he wishes NBA had acknowledged detainment of Uygurs in internment camps
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A woman walks in an ethnic Uygur neighbourhood in Aksu in Xinjiang in September. Photo: AFP