French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the event in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

French President Emmanuel Macron to attend Shanghai Import Expo as EU continues push for China trade agreement

  • Incoming EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan will attend next week’s event
  • French leader is also expected to meet Xi Jinping in Beijing to discuss climate and trade
Topic |   US-China trade war
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 10:00pm, 31 Oct, 2019

French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the event in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Song Xinning, a former director of the Confucius Institute in Brussels, denies supporting Chinese intelligence activities in the city. Photo: Doris Liu
Diplomacy

Chinese professor accused of spying by Belgium, barred from entering Schengen Area

  • Security services in Brussels say Song Xinning, former head of Confucius Institute at Vrije Universiteit Brussel, worked as a recruiter for Chinese intelligence
  • Academic, who has been banned from 26-nation free-travel zone for eight years, says he was contacted by US envoy who asked him to ‘cooperate’ with the Americans
Topic |   China-EU relations
SCMP

Kinling Lo  

Simone McCarthy  

Stuart Lau  

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 3:49pm, 31 Oct, 2019

Song Xinning, a former director of the Confucius Institute in Brussels, denies supporting Chinese intelligence activities in the city. Photo: Doris Liu
