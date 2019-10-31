French President Emmanuel Macron will attend the event in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
French President Emmanuel Macron to attend Shanghai Import Expo as EU continues push for China trade agreement
- Incoming EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan will attend next week’s event
- French leader is also expected to meet Xi Jinping in Beijing to discuss climate and trade
Topic | US-China trade war
Song Xinning, a former director of the Confucius Institute in Brussels, denies supporting Chinese intelligence activities in the city. Photo: Doris Liu
Chinese professor accused of spying by Belgium, barred from entering Schengen Area
- Security services in Brussels say Song Xinning, former head of Confucius Institute at Vrije Universiteit Brussel, worked as a recruiter for Chinese intelligence
- Academic, who has been banned from 26-nation free-travel zone for eight years, says he was contacted by US envoy who asked him to ‘cooperate’ with the Americans
Topic | China-EU relations
