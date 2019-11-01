Legislation that would allow the US to take action against countries that help isolate Taiwan has moved to full House of Representatives vote. Photo: Reuters
US bill to protect Taiwan from Chinese diplomatic pressure wins congressional committee approval
- Taiwan allies bill will move on to full House of Representatives
- Anti-China position is now mainstream in US Congress, says Taipei academic
Topic | US-China relations
Supporters of the opposition KMT at a rally in Taipei in June. Photo: AFP
Taiwan charges pro-Beijing politicians with accepting funds from Chinese mainland
- Zhang Xiuye and Chou Ching-chun charged with receiving around US$62,000 in donations from mainland as authorities seek to clamp down on efforts to influence next year’s presidential election
- Chinese Democratic Progressive Party duo deny wrongdoing during unsuccessful bids to win seats on Taipei city council and say they did not realise they needed to declare the money
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
