Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Talks between China and the US are going well, according to the Chinese foreign ministry. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Xi Jinping, Donald Trump ‘in contact’ over trade deal, Beijing says

  • Negotiations going ‘as planned’, foreign ministry says after cancellation of Apec summit at which presidents were set to meet to sign ‘phase-one’ agreement
  • With an election looming and possible impeachment inquiry, Trump in more of a hurry to reach a deal than Xi, observers say
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Catherine Wong  

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 9:00pm, 31 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Talks between China and the US are going well, according to the Chinese foreign ministry. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will not meet in Santiago next month, but their countries’ trade negotiators will talk on Friday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Trade war: China and US to hold phone talks on Friday after Apec setback

  • Chile pulls out of hosting Apec summit, at which Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump planned to meet
  • Cancellation could allow more time to strike better trade deal, which need not require a presidential summit, observers say
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Kinling Lo  

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 5:58pm, 31 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will not meet in Santiago next month, but their countries’ trade negotiators will talk on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.