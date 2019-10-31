Talks between China and the US are going well, according to the Chinese foreign ministry. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping, Donald Trump ‘in contact’ over trade deal, Beijing says
- Negotiations going ‘as planned’, foreign ministry says after cancellation of Apec summit at which presidents were set to meet to sign ‘phase-one’ agreement
- With an election looming and possible impeachment inquiry, Trump in more of a hurry to reach a deal than Xi, observers say
US President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will not meet in Santiago next month, but their countries’ trade negotiators will talk on Friday. Photo: AFP
