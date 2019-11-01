Meng Wanzhou’s devices may have been accessible by American investigators, allowing them to obtain details of calls and texts, her lawyers claimed. Photo: Reuters
Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou victim of abuse of process, lawyers maintain despite 7 police affidavits
- Police statements and emails contain inconsistencies over whether ID numbers of her mobile devices were handed to US authorities, defence lawyers say
- ‘Covert criminal investigation’ was conducted on FBI’s behalf before Meng’s arrest in Vancouver over fraud allegations, her lawyers suggest
Topic | Huawei
Meng Wanzhou’s devices may have been accessible by American investigators, allowing them to obtain details of calls and texts, her lawyers claimed. Photo: Reuters
Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou shields herself from rain as she leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Thursday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers say Canadian police ‘bookends’ prove FBI involvement in arrest of Huawei executive
- The court hearing dealing with Meng’s request to obtain more government documents before her extradition trial has ended
- Presiding judge sets a deadline for crown lawyers to complete five police officers’ affidavits about whether they shared information with the FBI
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou shields herself from rain as she leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Thursday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP