Meng Wanzhou’s devices may have been accessible by American investigators, allowing them to obtain details of calls and texts, her lawyers claimed. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou victim of abuse of process, lawyers maintain despite 7 police affidavits

  • Police statements and emails contain inconsistencies over whether ID numbers of her mobile devices were handed to US authorities, defence lawyers say
  • ‘Covert criminal investigation’ was conducted on FBI’s behalf before Meng’s arrest in Vancouver over fraud allegations, her lawyers suggest
Topic |   Huawei
Jen St. Denis

Jen St. Denis  

Updated: 10:40am, 1 Nov, 2019

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou shields herself from rain as she leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Thursday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Diplomacy

Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers say Canadian police ‘bookends’ prove FBI involvement in arrest of Huawei executive

  • The court hearing dealing with Meng’s request to obtain more government documents before her extradition trial has ended
  • Presiding judge sets a deadline for crown lawyers to complete five police officers’ affidavits about whether they shared information with the FBI
Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Jen St. Denis

Jen St. Denis  

Updated: 10:47pm, 4 Oct, 2019

Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou shields herself from rain as she leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Thursday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
