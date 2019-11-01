Officials take questions from media about the Communist Party’s fourth plenary session in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Simon Song
Beijing reiterates call for Hong Kong to prioritise national security, patriotic education
- ‘One country, two systems’ is key to China’s governance, head of Basic Law committees for Hong Kong and Macau says after Communist Party plenary
- Vow to strengthen national education in the two SARs, especially for civil servants and youth
Topic | Hong Kong protests
The plenum session of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee ended on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Communist Party elite wrap up meeting with pledge to safeguard national security in Hong Kong
- Communique issued at end of four-day session says party will ‘establish a sound legal system and enforcement mechanism for safeguarding national security’ in the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau
- Move aims to ‘safeguard the long-term prosperity and stability’, it says
Topic | China’s Communist Party
