Officials take questions from media about the Communist Party’s fourth plenary session in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Simon Song
Diplomacy

Beijing reiterates call for Hong Kong to prioritise national security, patriotic education

  • ‘One country, two systems’ is key to China’s governance, head of Basic Law committees for Hong Kong and Macau says after Communist Party plenary
  • Vow to strengthen national education in the two SARs, especially for civil servants and youth
SCMP

Kinling Lo  

Jun Mai  

Updated: 3:41pm, 1 Nov, 2019

The plenum session of the Chinese Communist Party’s Central Committee ended on Thursday. Photo: Xinhua
Politics

China’s Communist Party elite wrap up meeting with pledge to safeguard national security in Hong Kong

  • Communique issued at end of four-day session says party will ‘establish a sound legal system and enforcement mechanism for safeguarding national security’ in the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau
  • Move aims to ‘safeguard the long-term prosperity and stability’, it says
SCMP

Jun Mai  

William Zheng  

Updated: 10:49am, 1 Nov, 2019

