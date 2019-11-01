China and the United States are working on a new location for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, where they are expected to sign phase one of a trade agreement. Photo: AFP
China ready to open up to foreign investment, but at its own pace
- State-led development may be adjusted, but not to suit US demands, Chinese diplomatic observer says
- Party leadership affirms key role for state-owned enterprises will continue
US President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will not meet in Santiago next month, but their countries’ trade negotiators will talk on Friday. Photo: AFP
Trade war: China and US to hold phone talks on Friday after Apec setback
- Chile pulls out of hosting Apec summit, at which Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump planned to meet
- Cancellation could allow more time to strike better trade deal, which need not require a presidential summit, observers say
