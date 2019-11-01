Channels

SCMP
China and the United States are working on a new location for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, where they are expected to sign phase one of a trade agreement. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China ready to open up to foreign investment, but at its own pace

  • State-led development may be adjusted, but not to suit US demands, Chinese diplomatic observer says
  • Party leadership affirms key role for state-owned enterprises will continue
Topic |   US-China trade war
Catherine Wong  

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 11:44pm, 1 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will not meet in Santiago next month, but their countries’ trade negotiators will talk on Friday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Trade war: China and US to hold phone talks on Friday after Apec setback

  • Chile pulls out of hosting Apec summit, at which Presidents Xi Jinping and Donald Trump planned to meet
  • Cancellation could allow more time to strike better trade deal, which need not require a presidential summit, observers say
Topic |   US-China trade war
Teddy Ng  

Kinling Lo  

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 11:53pm, 31 Oct, 2019

