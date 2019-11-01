China has appointed its first special envoy to Europe ahead of a leadership change at the European Commission, in a sign that Beijing is hoping to improve relations between the two sides. Photo: Bloomberg
China strengthens Europe ties with first special envoy Wu Hongbo appointed
- Career diplomat with western Europe experience takes up post ahead of European Commission leadership switch
Topic | European Union
Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks to workers during his visit to China First Heavy Industries in Qiqihar, in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua
China reaffirms commitment to state-led economy despite US pressure, after top Beijing policy meeting
- Beijing reaffirms ‘public ownership’ is fundamental to China’s economic system in statements following fourth plenum this week
- Top economic official promises to provide level playing field to all, including international firms, despite concerns over uneasy marriage of the two
Topic | China economy
