The South China Sea is often the focus for the growing strategic rivalry between Beijing and Washington. Photo: Reuters
China-US strategic rivalry will be on display at East Asia Summit even if Donald Trump isn’t, observers say
- US president’s absence from annual event should not be seen as a lack of American interest in regional issues, observers say
- New national security adviser Robert O’Brien will head American delegation at two-day meeting, while Premier Li Keqiang will lead Chinese team
Topic | Asean
The South China Sea is often the focus for the growing strategic rivalry between Beijing and Washington. Photo: Reuters
The US conducted at least five so-called freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea last year. Photo: AFP
‘Grey zone’ tactics are raising risk of military conflict in the South China Sea, observers say
- America’s freedom of navigation operations and drills in disputed waters designed to challenge China’s rise and excessive territorial claims, analyst says
- And promises Washington makes to other nations in region could lead to an ‘unwanted conflict’ with Beijing, he says
Topic | South China Sea
The US conducted at least five so-called freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea last year. Photo: AFP