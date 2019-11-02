Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The South China Sea is often the focus for the growing strategic rivalry between Beijing and Washington. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China-US strategic rivalry will be on display at East Asia Summit even if Donald Trump isn’t, observers say

  • US president’s absence from annual event should not be seen as a lack of American interest in regional issues, observers say
  • New national security adviser Robert O’Brien will head American delegation at two-day meeting, while Premier Li Keqiang will lead Chinese team
Topic |   Asean
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 6:00am, 2 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The South China Sea is often the focus for the growing strategic rivalry between Beijing and Washington. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
The US conducted at least five so-called freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea last year. Photo: AFP
Military

‘Grey zone’ tactics are raising risk of military conflict in the South China Sea, observers say

  • America’s freedom of navigation operations and drills in disputed waters designed to challenge China’s rise and excessive territorial claims, analyst says
  • And promises Washington makes to other nations in region could lead to an ‘unwanted conflict’ with Beijing, he says
Topic |   South China Sea
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 6:31pm, 20 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US conducted at least five so-called freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea last year. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.