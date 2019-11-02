The China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
European Union warns of ‘promise fatigue’ ahead of China International Import Expo
- EU mission in Beijing ‘urges China to show more ambition and genuine effort towards rebalancing and levelling the playing field’
- China sees trade fair, which opens on Tuesday, as an opportunity to showcase its free-trade credentials
Chinese President Xi Jinping will be the keynote speaker at this year’s China International Import Expo, for the second time in a row. Photo: Xinhua
China expects more US companies to join Facebook, Microsoft and Boeing at import expo, despite trade war
- Chinese President Xi Jinping confirmed as opening keynote speaker at massive trade event to be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10
- Bilateral trade between the US and China has decreased significantly in past year, but Beijing says it has not stopped American companies from attending
