SCMP
The China International Import Expo opens in Shanghai on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

European Union warns of ‘promise fatigue’ ahead of China International Import Expo

  • EU mission in Beijing ‘urges China to show more ambition and genuine effort towards rebalancing and levelling the playing field’
  • China sees trade fair, which opens on Tuesday, as an opportunity to showcase its free-trade credentials
Topic |   China economy
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 2:25pm, 2 Nov, 2019

China Economy

China expects more US companies to join Facebook, Microsoft and Boeing at import expo, despite trade war

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping confirmed as opening keynote speaker at massive trade event to be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10
  • Bilateral trade between the US and China has decreased significantly in past year, but Beijing says it has not stopped American companies from attending
Topic |   China International Import Expo
SCMP

Orange Wang  

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 10:16am, 30 Oct, 2019

