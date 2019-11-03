Channels

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

More than 600 people, including 23 defence ministers and six chiefs of staff, attended this year’s Xiangshan Forum in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Rajeev Ranjan Chaturvedy
Rajeev Ranjan Chaturvedy

China uses Xiangshan Forum to raise its profile on regional defence issues

  • More than 600 people, including 76 official delegations, 23 defence ministers and six chiefs of staff attend event in Beijing
  • Chinese leaders keen to promote their vision of regional order amid rising concerns over Quad alliance
Rajeev Ranjan Chaturvedy

Rajeev Ranjan Chaturvedy  

Updated: 10:11am, 3 Nov, 2019

China, the US and Russia are competing to harness AI in all areas of the military. Photo: Xinhua
Xiangshan Forum in Beijing asks whether military AI will make war more acceptable

  • If robots replace people in combat it will prevent human casualties, but also make war easier, retired Chinese major general says
  • Artificial intelligence is also widening the technological gap between powerful nations and the rest of the world, academic says
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 3:57am, 23 Oct, 2019

