Despite its technological advances, China is still a long way behind the US, according to Chinese experts. Photo: Shutterstock
US still out front in tech race, China experts say in response to Pentagon claim
- Chinese progress ‘exaggerated’ in range of technological advances despite claim US is lagging behind
- Defence official tells seminar China is either competitive or catching up in many hi-tech fields
Topic | China military
Despite its technological advances, China is still a long way behind the US, according to Chinese experts. Photo: Shutterstock
More than three dozen Nobel Prize winners for science were among the gathering in Shanghai for the second annual forum of the World Laureates Association. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Nobel ambitions on show as dozens of science laureates meet in Shanghai
- Chinese academics and young scientists join global scientific elite to explore frontiers of research
- International joint laboratory announced at Shanghai forum
Topic | China science
More than three dozen Nobel Prize winners for science were among the gathering in Shanghai for the second annual forum of the World Laureates Association. Photo: Xinhua