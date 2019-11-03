Channels

Despite its technological advances, China is still a long way behind the US, according to Chinese experts. Photo: Shutterstock
Diplomacy

US still out front in tech race, China experts say in response to Pentagon claim

  • Chinese progress ‘exaggerated’ in range of technological advances despite claim US is lagging behind
  • Defence official tells seminar China is either competitive or catching up in many hi-tech fields
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Updated: 9:00pm, 3 Nov, 2019

More than three dozen Nobel Prize winners for science were among the gathering in Shanghai for the second annual forum of the World Laureates Association. Photo: Xinhua
Science

China’s Nobel ambitions on show as dozens of science laureates meet in Shanghai

  • Chinese academics and young scientists join global scientific elite to explore frontiers of research
  • International joint laboratory announced at Shanghai forum
Topic |   China science
Simone McCarthy

Updated: 11:22pm, 2 Nov, 2019

