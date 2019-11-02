A US review of a deal made by TikTok’s Chinese owner Beijing ByteDance has sparked calls for more open discussions on national security. Photo: AFP
China, US must discuss national security issues, industry leader says amid reports of TikTok inquiry
- Legitimate concerns need to be addressed to create ‘as much space for doing businesses as possible’, chairman of American Chamber of Commerce in China says
- Appeal comes as US reviews Beijing ByteDance Technology’s US$1 billion purchase of American social media app in 2017
Topic | US-China trade war
A US review of a deal made by TikTok’s Chinese owner Beijing ByteDance has sparked calls for more open discussions on national security. Photo: AFP
A man holding a phone walks past a sign with the TikTok logo at the International Artificial Products Expo in Hangzhou in October. Photo: Reuters
US investigating TikTok owner ByteDance over US$1 billion acquisition of social media app Musical.ly
- Beijing-based firm did not seek clearance from US committee that reviews deals by foreign acquirers for national security risks
- TikTok has been growing more popular among US teens amid growing tensions with China over trade and technology transfers
Topic | TikTok app
A man holding a phone walks past a sign with the TikTok logo at the International Artificial Products Expo in Hangzhou in October. Photo: Reuters