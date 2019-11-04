Channels

China’s top trade negotiator Vice-Premier Liu He met US President Donald Trump at the White House last month. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

American business community in China lacks confidence in ‘phase one’ trade deal, AmCham chief says

  • Agreement ‘good for farmers’, but companies want to see structural changes to China’s business environment, says Tim Stratford, chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in China
  • US President Donald Trump more likely to use negotiations to support his political ambitions than American firms, he says
US-China trade war
SCMP

Catherine Wong  

Orange Wang  

Updated: 12:00am, 4 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump gestures during an event at the McCormick Place Convention Centre in Chicago on Monday. Photo: AFP
China

Donald Trump says phase one of China trade deal is ‘ahead of schedule’

  • ‘Probably we’ll sign it,’ US president says, ahead of meeting with Xi Jinping at Apec summit in Chile
  • Steven Mnuchin and Robert Lighthizer spoke with China’s Vice-Premier Liu He about deal on Friday and signalled progress in negotiations over weekend
US-China trade war
POLITICO

POLITICO  

Updated: 3:48pm, 29 Oct, 2019

