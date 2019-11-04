China’s Premier Li Keqiang (right) and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wait on a delegates photo call at the Asean Plus Three Summit in Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s Premier Li Keqiang and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to discuss diplomacy and North Korea
- Chinese President Xi Jinping invited to Japan ‘when cherry blossoms bloom’ next year
- Abe may raise politically sensitive issues of Hong Kong and Taiwan
Topic | China-Japan relations
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe greets Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan at the Akasaka State Guesthouse in Tokyo. Photo: Jiji Press/ AFP
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe calls for peaceful resolution to Hong Kong crisis in meeting with Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan
- Abe stresses importance of ‘one country, two systems’ framework and asks for ‘positive’ response in case of detained professor
- Two leaders use occasion of Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement to lay groundwork for Xi Jinping’s state visit next spring
Topic | Hong Kong protests
