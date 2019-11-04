Channels

Three employees of China Road and Bridge Corporation, which built and runs Kenya's Standard Gauge Railway, were charged with trying to bribe investigators. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Chinese firms hit bribery and tax evasion troubles amid African corruption crackdowns

  • Series of cases in countries including Kenya and Uganda involve Chinese entities or directors
  • Beijing has criminalised bribing foreign public officials but unlike some other countries it has no law on corrupt practices abroad by companies or citizens
Jevans Nyabiage

Jevans Nyabiage  

Updated: 5:12pm, 4 Nov, 2019

Three employees of China Road and Bridge Corporation, which built and runs Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway, were charged with trying to bribe investigators. Photo: Xinhua
Qin Guangrong, the former Yunnan province Communist Party secretary. Photo: Handout
Politics

Senior Communist Party boss arrested after handing himself in to anti-corruption watchdog

  • Former Yunnan boss Qin Guangrong became one of the most senior figures to surrender to anti-graft investigators in May
  • State media reports that he has now been placed under formal arrest on suspicion of taking bribes
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Updated: 11:27pm, 25 Oct, 2019

Qin Guangrong, the former Yunnan province Communist Party secretary. Photo: Handout
