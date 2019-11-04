Three employees of China Road and Bridge Corporation, which built and runs Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway, were charged with trying to bribe investigators. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese firms hit bribery and tax evasion troubles amid African corruption crackdowns
- Series of cases in countries including Kenya and Uganda involve Chinese entities or directors
- Beijing has criminalised bribing foreign public officials but unlike some other countries it has no law on corrupt practices abroad by companies or citizens
Topic | Africa
Qin Guangrong, the former Yunnan province Communist Party secretary. Photo: Handout
Senior Communist Party boss arrested after handing himself in to anti-corruption watchdog
- Former Yunnan boss Qin Guangrong became one of the most senior figures to surrender to anti-graft investigators in May
- State media reports that he has now been placed under formal arrest on suspicion of taking bribes
Topic | Corruption in China
