Emmanuel Macron has promised to visit China every year during his presidency. Photo: AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron starts China visit hoping for agriculture and finance deals
- French leader will push for progress on EU-China trade deal and is due to meet Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Shanghai
- Elysee Palace aides expect 40 deals to be signed during visit, where he will be accompanied by representatives from 30 firms
Topic | European Union
Emmanuel Macron has promised to visit China every year during his presidency. Photo: AFP