Discussions are continuing between China and the US over a venue for the signing of phase one of a trade deal between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP
Trump-Xi trade deal could be signed in ‘US, China or a third country’
- Beijing open to various options as efforts continue to find new venue after Chile plans fall through
- US president suggests US meeting, while Chinese foreign ministry says communication is ongoing
Topic | US-China trade war
