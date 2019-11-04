Channels

Discussions are continuing between China and the US over a venue for the signing of phase one of a trade deal between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP
Trump-Xi trade deal could be signed in ‘US, China or a third country’

  • Beijing open to various options as efforts continue to find new venue after Chile plans fall through
  • US president suggests US meeting, while Chinese foreign ministry says communication is ongoing
Wendy Wu

Updated: 10:30pm, 4 Nov, 2019

Discussions are continuing between China and the US over a venue for the signing of phase one of a trade deal between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Photo: AFP
Don’t be fooled. The US and China have done a deal, but it’s not the real deal

  • This interim arrangement may temporarily help both sides alleviate the pain of the tariff war, but it provides no incentive for a more comprehensive deal
  • The truth is the gap is getting ever wider – putting both peace and growth at risk
Cary Huang

Updated: 12:54pm, 4 Nov, 2019

